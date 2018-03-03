Phil Vettel reviews Jade Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Jade Court doesn't look very much like a Chinese restaurant; it sits in a space that was home to three different Italian restaurants, and the oak floors, polished wood trim and pressed tin ceilings don't exactly evoke the Far East.

But the art on the walls is Chinese, and, more important, the food, overseen by owner Eddy Cheung and his daughter, Carol, is as good as anything you'll find in the area. Actually, better.

The kitchen does an excellent job with the standards, such as these plump shrimp dumplings and the glazed barbecue pork jowl, a slight variation on Chinese pork ribs. Shanghai noodles, fleshed out with pork and shrimp, are first-rate, as are the deep-fried, salt-and-pepper calamari that I find absolutely addictive.

What really impresses me are the dishes that are hard to find elsewhere, such as the spicy cauliflower, seasoned with dried chilies and dried fish; and the sauteed shrimp with scrambled eggs, a Hong Kong style dish that's surprisingly delicious.

Sichuan eggplant with minced pork is a dish I could eat every day. The eggplant is quickly deep-fried, then tossed with chile sauce and oyster sauce. And the kitchen can omit the pork, for those avoiding meat.

Beef tenderloin features meat so tender you could cut it with a chopstick, bathed in a house-special sauce that includes tomato and worcestershire and isn't the least bit sweet. The braised fish is grouper, and it's flash-fried before being stir-fried with ginger and scallion, and served with tofu.

I give Jade Court, 626 South Racine Avenue, three stars. You wouldn't expect to find a top-notch Chinese restaurant in University Village, close by the UIC Pavilion and in an area best known for its Italian restaurants. But it's here, and you have got to try it.