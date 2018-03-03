Peaches Boutique helps young women find the perfect dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Moms and daughters anxiously waited in line for Peaches Boutique to open its doors early for dress giveaways and other prizes. Once they were inside, they couldn’t wait to try on and say yes to that perfect dress.

Peaches has been serving the Garfield Ridge community more than 30 years and it’s become one of the largest dress stores in the country.

Saturday was a special day, with each customer getting her own personal shopper to help search for the perfect prom, bridal or Quinceanera dress.

Morilee designer Madeline Gardner, who started making her own clothes as a teenager, was even on hand to help fit and style.

With more than 20,000 dresses to choose from and sizes ranging from 00 to 28, there was a certain style and pizzazz for every princess.