One-handed NFL prospect Shaquem Griffin bench presses 225 lbs at combine

INDIANAPOLIS – Putting up 225 pounds 20 times on the bench press is hard enough.

Try doing it with one hand and a prosthetic limb while your future employers are watching.

That’s what Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin did Saturday at the NFL Draft Combine.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Griffin had his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old due to a congenital birth defect called amniotic band syndrome.

A lot of people didn’t think he’d be able to play football at the collegiate level much less make it to the NFL, but he’s getting used to proving his critics wrong.