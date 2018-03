CHICAGO — A firefighter was injured while fighting an extra-alarm fire on Chicago’s West Side Saturday morning.

There was a “mayday” call at 1921 S. St. Louis in North Lawndale Saturday morning.

The fire has since been secured, and the firefighter was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The firefighter’s identity and condition have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mayday at 1921 S. St Louis has been secured; Injured Fierfighter taken to Mt. Sinai. pic.twitter.com/kOmyTgPpxn — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 3, 2018