Convicted felon charged in home invasion

CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged a convicted felon in a home invasion yesterday in Portage Park.

Pepe Martinez, 39, was charged with home invasion, using a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say he walked into a home in the 5400 block of W. Berteau.

He pulled out a knife and demanded money from a 39-year-old man.

After the two struggled, Martinez ran off. Minutes later, police arrested him.

Martinez is being held in Cook County jail and is due in bond court today.