Chicago area river stages/trends and flood forecasts
Several Chicago-area rivers are still in flood, but most are indicating a slow fall. The main problem area remains on the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana where major flooding continues near Dunns Bridge and Kouts and RECORD flooding persists near Shelby.
Rivers outlined in light-green on the highlighted map are in flood.
Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Mar 3 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Max Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 2.91 06 AM Sat -0.84
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.12 06 AM Sat -0.41
Gurnee 7.0 5.20 06 AM Sat M
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.59 06 AM Sat -0.53
Des Plaines 15.0 11.63 06 AM Sat -0.81
River Forest 16.0 9.36 06 AM Sat -0.90
Riverside 7.5 5.01 06 AM Sat -0.37
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.68 06 AM Sat -0.10 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 12.92 06 AM Sat -0.14
Dayton 12.0 10.65 06 AM Sat -0.65
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.44 06 AM Sat -1.00
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.46 06 AM Sat -0.76
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.24 06 AM Sat -0.83
Shorewood 6.5 3.67 06 AM Sat -0.44
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 10.67 06 AM Sat -0.75
Foresman 18.0 18.31 06 AM Sat -0.54 Minor
Chebanse 16.0 12.43 06 AM Sat -0.40
Iroquois 18.0 19.72 06 AM Sat -0.62 Minor
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 15.06 06 AM Sat -0.09
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 13.11 06 AM Sat -0.11 Major
Kouts 11.0 14.12 06 AM Sat -0.10 Major
Shelby 9.0 13.22 06 AM Sat 0.06 RECORD
Momence 5.0 5.30 06 AM Sat -0.14 Minor
Wilmington 6.5 5.14 06 AM Sat -0.24
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.07 06 AM Sat -0.83
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.10 06 AM Sat -0.46
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 7.46 06 AM Sat -0.77
South Holland 16.5 8.96 06 AM Sat -1.32
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.45 06 AM Sat -0.33
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 6.48 06 AM Sat -0.01
Leonore 16.0 8.82 06 AM Sat 1.34
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 12.99 06 AM Sat -0.78
Ottawa 463.0 463.37 06 AM Sat -0.43 Minor
La Salle 20.0 25.79 06 AM Sat -0.42 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.94 06 AM Sat -0.61
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.44 06 AM Sat -0.24
Perryville 12.0 8.36 06 AM Sat 0.02
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 14.03 06 AM Sat -0.47 Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 10.62 06 AM Sat -0.62 Minor
Latham Park 10.0 10.98 06 AM Sat -0.67 Minor
Rockford 9.0 5.06 06 AM Sat -0.51
Byron 13.0 12.54 06 AM Sat -0.40
Dixon 16.0 14.37 06 AM Sat -0.28