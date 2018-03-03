Chicago area river stages/trends and flood forecasts

Several Chicago-area rivers are still in flood, but most are indicating a slow fall. The main problem area remains on the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana where major flooding continues near Dunns Bridge and Kouts and RECORD flooding persists near Shelby.

Rivers outlined in light-green on the highlighted map are in flood.

Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Mar 3 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Max Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       2.91  06 AM Sat  -0.84



Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       5.12  06 AM Sat  -0.41
Gurnee               7.0       5.20  06 AM Sat      M
Lincolnshire        12.5       9.59  06 AM Sat  -0.53
Des Plaines         15.0      11.63  06 AM Sat  -0.81
River Forest        16.0       9.36  06 AM Sat  -0.90
Riverside            7.5       5.01  06 AM Sat  -0.37

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.68  06 AM Sat  -0.10 Minor
Montgomery          13.0      12.92  06 AM Sat  -0.14
Dayton              12.0      10.65  06 AM Sat  -0.65

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.44  06 AM Sat  -1.00

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.46  06 AM Sat  -0.76

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.24  06 AM Sat  -0.83
Shorewood            6.5       3.67  06 AM Sat  -0.44



Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0      10.67  06 AM Sat  -0.75
Foresman            18.0      18.31  06 AM Sat  -0.54 Minor
Chebanse            16.0      12.43  06 AM Sat  -0.40
Iroquois            18.0      19.72  06 AM Sat  -0.62 Minor

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      15.06  06 AM Sat  -0.09

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0      13.11  06 AM Sat  -0.11 Major
Kouts               11.0      14.12  06 AM Sat  -0.10 Major
Shelby               9.0      13.22  06 AM Sat   0.06 RECORD
Momence              5.0       5.30  06 AM Sat  -0.14 Minor
Wilmington           6.5       5.14  06 AM Sat  -0.24

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       4.07  06 AM Sat  -0.83



Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       3.10  06 AM Sat  -0.46

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       7.46  06 AM Sat  -0.77
South Holland       16.5       8.96  06 AM Sat  -1.32

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       3.45  06 AM Sat  -0.33

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       6.48  06 AM Sat  -0.01
Leonore             16.0       8.82  06 AM Sat   1.34

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      12.99  06 AM Sat  -0.78
Ottawa             463.0     463.37  06 AM Sat  -0.43 Minor
La Salle            20.0      25.79  06 AM Sat  -0.42 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.94  06 AM Sat  -0.61

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       3.44  06 AM Sat  -0.24
Perryville          12.0       8.36  06 AM Sat   0.02

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      14.03  06 AM Sat  -0.47 Minor

Rock River
Rockton             10.0      10.62  06 AM Sat  -0.62 Minor
Latham Park         10.0      10.98  06 AM Sat  -0.67 Minor
Rockford             9.0       5.06  06 AM Sat  -0.51
Byron               13.0      12.54  06 AM Sat  -0.40
Dixon               16.0      14.37  06 AM Sat  -0.28