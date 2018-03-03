× Chicago area river stages/trends and flood forecasts

Several Chicago-area rivers are still in flood, but most are indicating a slow fall. The main problem area remains on the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana where major flooding continues near Dunns Bridge and Kouts and RECORD flooding persists near Shelby.

Rivers outlined in light-green on the highlighted map are in flood.

Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…