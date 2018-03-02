WGN News crew witnesses hit-and-run in Austin neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A WGN News crews was in the city's Austin neighborhood covering a story about firefighters handing out smoke detectors when a hit-and-run happened right in front of them.

A black Chevy Cruze was seen swerving through traffic as the victim was trying to cross the street near West Chicago Avenue and Lamon just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was struck near a fire station, right where WGN's truck was parked.

WGN reporter Dana Rebik called 911, and paramedics rushed out of the fire station to help the victim. They said he had fractured legs and a spinal injury.

The victim's name has not been released, but he was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not located the driver yet, but say they have video of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.