CHICAGO — Chicago police have secured and reopened Water Tower Place after a gun was fired there earlier Friday evening.

Police say a dispute between two groups of people ended with someone discharging a gun.

No one was was reportedly struck and no injuries have been reported.

There is still a heavy police presence on the scene, and there are also some traffic problems in the area.

So far, no one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

