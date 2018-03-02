2 killed in shooting at Central Michigan University; suspect at large

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Two people were fatally shot in a shooting at Central Michigan University on Friday morning.

CMU police say the people killed were not students, and they believe the situation started from a domestic situation.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

There are no additional injuries, and the suspect is at large.

The suspect is described to be a 19-year-old black man with short hair, slight build, wearing yellow-colored jeans, a blue hoodie and a gun pistol tucked in his belt. Police are working to get a photo of the suspect, according to the media outlet.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus.

“The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity,” Mt. Pleasant Public Safety said on Facebook.

Students on campus reported they received automated messages from the university just after 9 a.m. warning of shots fired near the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The student dormitory is located on W. Broomfield Street.

We’re told Friday is the final day before Spring Break for students.

Police are asking students to stay clear of the area.

Michigan State Police have choppers, canine crews, and Emergency Support Team resources on the scene.

Sacred Heart Academy is confirmed on lockdown.

Authorities are investigating the active situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.