× Prince Harry, Meghan invite public to help celebrate wedding

LONDON — Prince Harry and his fiance, Meghan Markle, have invited 2,640 people to the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate their wedding, Kensington Palace said Friday.

The guests, who will come from all corners of the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the arrival of the bride and groom and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” the palace said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle. pic.twitter.com/pII5T4Ctcm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

About 1,200 of those invited will be members of the general public. Around 200 will represent charities and other organizations supported by the couple, with local school children, residents of the Windsor community and members of the Royal Household making up the balance.

Prince Harry and Markle, an American actress, will marry at noon in St. George’s Chapel, the 15th century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle — long the backdrop of choice for royal occasions.

The couple have said they were “hugely grateful” for the many good wishes they have received and that they wanted to have the public join in to enjoy their special day.