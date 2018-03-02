Prince Harry, Meghan invite public to help celebrate wedding

NO SALES. Terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied: USE AFTER 31/05/2018 must be cleared by Kensington Palace. This photograph is for editorial use only. NO commercial use. NO use in calendars, books or supplements. Use on a cover, or for any other purpose, will require approval from Art Partner and the Kensington Palace Press Office. There is no charge for the supply, release or publication of this official photograph. This photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must be used substantially uncropped. Copyright in the photographs is vested in Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski.
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER: In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos at Frogmore House in December, 2017 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images)
NO SALES. Terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied: USE AFTER 31/05/2018 must be cleared by Kensington Palace. This photograph is for editorial use only. NO commercial use. NO use in calendars, books or supplements. Use on a cover, or for any other purpose, will require approval from Art Partner and the Kensington Palace Press Office. There is no charge for the supply, release or publication of this official photograph. This photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must be used substantially uncropped. Copyright in the photographs is vested in Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski.
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER: In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos at Frogmore House in December, 2017 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images)
LONDON — Prince Harry and his fiance, Meghan Markle, have invited 2,640 people to the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate their wedding, Kensington Palace said Friday.
The guests, who will come from all corners of the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the arrival of the bride and groom and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony.
“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” the palace said in a statement.
“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”
About 1,200 of those invited will be members of the general public. Around 200 will represent charities and other organizations supported by the couple, with local school children, residents of the Windsor community and members of the Royal Household making up the balance.
Prince Harry and Markle, an American actress, will marry at noon in St. George’s Chapel, the 15th century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle — long the backdrop of choice for royal occasions.
The couple have said they were “hugely grateful” for the many good wishes they have received and that they wanted to have the public join in to enjoy their special day.
51.507351
-0.127758