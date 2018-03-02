Multiple vehicle vandalized, some with racist graffiti, in Oriole Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating multiple acts of vandalism on vehicles that included some racist graffiti.

It happened at about 7 p.m. Thursday on the Far Northwest Side in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood.

Kamil Kwiatkowski's work van was hit, but he certainly wasn't alone. He said he saw about 15 vehicles get tagged.

He photographed the vandalism -- some of the graffiti included male genitalia and swastikas.

One of his neighbor's captured the car used by the vandals on their home surveillance system.