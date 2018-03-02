Lunchbreak: Scallop and lobster cavatelli

Kinship and Next of Kin
625 S. Davis St., Evanston
Scallop & Lobster Cavatelli Recipe
Serves 4
Cavatelli Dough (prep)
Ingredients
1 ¾ c ricotta
2 eggs
3 splashes tabasco
¾ tbsp salt
1/8 tsp ground white pepper
2 c all-purpose flour, sifted
Instructions
- Place ricotta, eggs, tabasco, salt and ground white pepper in mixer; using dough hook, mix together on medium speed until smooth.
- Add flour; mix together on low speed until smooth (about 10 minutes).
- Remove dough from mixer; wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.
- In workable pieces, roll dough to flat sheet of about ½-inch thickness; cut into ¾-inch strips.
- Process through cavatelli maker.
- Lay out cavatelli on a floured sheet pan, store in freezer; once frozen, move to lidded container or store in portioned zip lock bags for later use.
Herb Cream (prep)
Ingredients
4 c heavy cream
2 lemons, zested
2 tbsp whole black pepper, toasted
3 fresh bay leaves
10 crushed garlic cloves.
Instructions
- Place all ingredients in saucepan on medium heat.
- Simmer until contents are reduced by half, consistently stirring with rubber spatula.
- Pass through chinois (strainer with extremely fine mesh) into a storage bowl; put in ice bath to chill.
Seafood Cavatelli
Ingredients
4 c cavatelli (prepped)
4 slices bacon
4 cloves garlic
¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
12 scallops
1 c peas
8 tbsp herb cream (prepped)
12 lobster tails
8 tbsp bread crumbs
¼ tsp chervil
Instructions
- Bring a 4-quart pot of lightly salted water to a boil; add prepared cavatelli pasta and cook on medium heat until they float. Drain cavatelli, reserving some pasta water on the side.
- In a frying pan on high heat, render bacon, garlic and red pepper flakes; remove once cooked, keeping grease in pan.
- In the same pan, sear scallops with the flat side of the scallop facing down; sear on medium heat without moving until scallops begin to slightly caramelize.
- Add peas to the pan and cook for one minute; add cooked cavatelli and a splash of the pasta water.
- Add prepared herb cream; adjust sauce texture with additional pasta water, as needed.
- Add raw lobster and cook with residual heat from pasta and pan until it turns bright red and begins to plump.
- Divide pasta between plates, top with bread crumbs and chervil and serve.