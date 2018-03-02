WATCH LIVE: Bellwood police update on officer killed in Central Michigan University shooting

Lunchbreak: Scallop and lobster cavatelli

Posted 2:33 PM, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 03:15PM, March 2, 2018

Marco Bahena, Chef at Kinship

Kinship and Next of Kin

625 S. Davis St., Evanston

http://www.nextofkinship.com

Recipe:

Scallop & Lobster Cavatelli Recipe 

Serves 4

Cavatelli Dough (prep)

 Ingredients

1 ¾ c                      ricotta

2                                     eggs

3 splashes           tabasco

¾ tbsp                   salt

1/8 tsp                  ground white pepper

2 c                                  all-purpose flour, sifted

Instructions

  1. Place ricotta, eggs, tabasco, salt and ground white pepper in mixer; using dough hook, mix together on medium speed until smooth.
  2. Add flour; mix together on low speed until smooth (about 10 minutes).
  3. Remove dough from mixer; wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.
  4. In workable pieces, roll dough to flat sheet of about ½-inch thickness; cut into ¾-inch strips.
  5. Process through cavatelli maker.
  6. Lay out cavatelli on a floured sheet pan, store in freezer; once frozen, move to lidded container or store in portioned zip lock bags for later use.

Herb Cream (prep)

Ingredients

4 c                          heavy cream

2                             lemons, zested

2 tbsp                   whole black pepper, toasted

3                             fresh bay leaves

10                           crushed garlic cloves.

Instructions

  1. Place all ingredients in saucepan on medium heat.
  2. Simmer until contents are reduced by half, consistently stirring with rubber spatula.
  3. Pass through chinois (strainer with extremely fine mesh) into a storage bowl; put in ice bath to chill.

 Seafood Cavatelli

Ingredients

4 c                                  cavatelli (prepped)

 

4 slices                  bacon

4 cloves                garlic

¼ tsp                      crushed red pepper flakes

12                                  scallops

1 c                                 peas

8 tbsp                   herb cream (prepped)

12                                  lobster tails

8 tbsp                   bread crumbs

¼ tsp                      chervil

Instructions

  1. Bring a 4-quart pot of lightly salted water to a boil; add prepared cavatelli pasta and cook on medium heat until they float. Drain cavatelli, reserving some pasta water on the side.
  2. In a frying pan on high heat, render bacon, garlic and red pepper flakes; remove once cooked, keeping grease in pan.
  3. In the same pan, sear scallops with the flat side of the scallop facing down; sear on medium heat without moving until scallops begin to slightly caramelize.
  4. Add peas to the pan and cook for one minute; add cooked cavatelli and a splash of the pasta water.
  5. Add prepared herb cream; adjust sauce texture with additional pasta water, as needed.
  6. Add raw lobster and cook with residual heat from pasta and pan until it turns bright red and begins to plump.
  7. Divide pasta between plates, top with bread crumbs and chervil and serve.