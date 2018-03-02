Local companies to benefit from Trump’s new tariffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- President Donald Trump's administration is planning to impose harsh penalties on foreign steel and aluminum in a move designed to bolster the American steel industry.

There are many critics of the plan who say it will ultimately cost American consumers and start trade wars, but on Chicago's South Side and in northwest Indiana, where steel remains a big part of the economy, people are cheering.

WGN's Mike Lowe is live at Atlas Tube on Chicago's South Side with more .