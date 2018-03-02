First weekend of March brings pleasant weather

While the Northeast was blasted with wintery weather and hurricane force winds, and portions of the West were buried under several feet of snow, the Chicago area enjoyed tranquil conditions. Sunshine and light winds helped raise area temperatures to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon. The high temperature of 48 degrees recorded at O’Hare International Airport marked the city’s 12th straight day of above normal temperatures. Sunshine and southeast winds are forecast to persist through the weekend, ensuring a continuation of our current mild spell. Temperatures are expected to peak on Sunday, as readings climb well into the 50s. The exception will be along the lake Michigan shoreline where winds will be cutting in off 38-degree water. Rain is forecast to hold off until Monday.