David Schwimmer talks new play, old comedies on WGN Morning News

It's been more than a decade since his iconic role as Ross Geller on "Friends," but actor and director David Schwimmer is not on a break as he discusses his direction of the new comedic play "Plantation!" You can catch "Plantation!" at Water Tower Water Works in downtown Chicago now until April 22.
