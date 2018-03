Chicago’s Very Own Gene Chandler, “The Duke of Earl”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THERE ARE FEW SONGS THAT ARE AS RECOGNIZABLE OR AS IMPORTANT TO ROCK AND ROLL AS "THE DUKE OF EARL".

THE RECORD WRITTEN AND SUNG BY THE SOUTH SIDE NATIVE GENE CHANDLER REACHED NUMBER ONE IN 1962.

CHANDLER IS A GRAMMY HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE AND ONE OF A JUST A FEW SINGERS TO ACHIEVE CHART SUCCESSES SPANNING THE DOO-WOP, RHYTHM AND BLUES, SOUL, AND DISCO MUSICAL ERAS.

CHANDLER IS BEING HONORED BY THE CHICAGO DEFENDER AS ONE OF THEIR "MEN OF EXCELLENCE" THIS YEAR, WITH THE "LEGACY" AWARD.