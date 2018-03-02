× Chicago taxi driver charged in sexual attack against passenger

CHICAGO — A Chicago cab driver is due in court today after being charged with sexually abusing a female passenger.

Police say Mustafa Dikbas attacked the young woman Sunday morning on Recreation Drive, north of Belmont Harbor, and he tried to sexually assault her.

He ended up leaving with the woman’s cash and valuables.

Dikbas was arrested Tuesday.

He faces a bond hearing on a felony count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault.