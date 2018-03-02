× Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Dallas

* The Bulls defeated the Mavericks 127-124 in Dallas on January 5. Chicago had 47 points in the fourth quarter of that game, which is the most points the Bulls have had in any quarter since they poured in 49 points in the fourth quarter of a win over Toronto on December 22, 2014. The January 5 victory also snapped Chicago’s four-game losing streak in this series.

* The Mavericks got outrebounded 56-36 in Wednesday’s overtime loss to Oklahoma City. On the season, Dallas is getting outrebounded by an average of 5.0 boards per game, which is the worst differential in the league.

* Chicago went 6-9 in the month of March last season. The Bulls enter this weekend having dropped their last five contests, allowing opponents to put up 116.4 points per game on 50.0 percent from the field.

* Harrison Barnes has scored 20 or more points in each of his last three (and in four of his last five) games versus the Bulls. Barnes enters this game coming back-to-back 20+ point performances.

* Bobby Portis picked up his seventh double-double off the bench this season in Tuesday’s loss to the Hornets. Those seven double-doubles lead all bench players in 2017-18.

* Kris Dunn recorded a career-high 32 points and added nine assists and four steals in Chicago’s January 5 victory over the Mavericks. But Dunn has struggled since returning from a concussion on February 14 (.345 FG%, .182 3P%, 1.06 A/TO).