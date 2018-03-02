× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Los Angeles

* The Kings have won each of their last four games versus the Blackhawks, their longest win streak versus Chicago since a four-game streak from November 2003 to November 2005. Los Angeles has allowed just five goals, total, during its active four-game win streak versus Chicago.

* The Blackhawks lost, 7-2, at San Jose on Thursday, tied for their most goals allowed in any game this season (also November 12 and January 20). Chicago is 3-10-1 (.250) since February 1, tied with the Rangers for the worst win (points) percentage in the NHL.

* The Kings beat the Blue Jackets at home on Thursday, 5-2, their third straight win. Los Angeles won despite trailing, 2-0, at the end of the first period, its 11th win this season after trailing at the end of the opening period (most in the NHL).

* Artem Anisimov lit the lamp on Thursday, his fourth goal in his last six games. Of Anisimov’s 18 goals this season, only five have been scored on the road; his goal Thursday was his first on the road since November 18 at Pittsburgh.

* Christian Folin had three assists on Thursday, his second career multi-point game (had two assists for Minnesota versus Dallas on February 22, 2015). Folin’s 10 points this season match his single-season career high (also 2014-15).

* Alex Iafallo lit the lamp twice on Thursday, his first career multi-goal game. Despite playing just one game so far this month, Iafallo’s two goals this March match his most in any calendar month in his career (also January and February of this season).