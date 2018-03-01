Dear Tom,

Why is it called a Nor’ easter when it seems to come from the so’east?

The name comes not from the direction the storm comes from, but from the direction the winds along the Atlantic Seaboard blow as the storm approaches. Because winds circulate in counterclockwise fashion around low-pressure systems in the Northern Hemisphere, the East Coast winds blow from the northeast. These storms often undergo explosive intensification when they interact with the warm Gulf Stream waters off the southeastern U.S. coast with the increasing winds causing flooding and beach erosion. These storms are most common in late fall and winter and produce most of the major snowstorms in the East. It’s the same here in Chicago as lows approaching from the southwest bring our biggest snows, but we experience northeast winds while the snow is flying.