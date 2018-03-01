Pastor searching for answers after son’s fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURNHAM, Ill. -- Nehemiah Williams was 34 years old when he was shot and killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in Burnham on February 21 .

His father, longtime pastor and activist Rev. Anthony Williams, says he wants to know who killed him, and is asking anyone involved in the shooting to turn themselves in to police.

It's been nearly a week since the fatal shooting, and police remain tight-lipped on the investigation. He described his son as an adventurous soul, who had been talking about plans to open up a retail business. Over the weekend, relatives, friends and activists gathered for prayer and released balloons in Nehemiah’s honor.

Now Rev. Williams is urging lawmakers to find answers to gun violence. He says there are far too many homicide cases in the south suburbs that have gone unsolved.

Burnham’s police chief says no one is in custody and his department is working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, but wouldn’t give any information about the investigation.