Oscars 2018: WGN’s Dean Richards picks his favorites for the 90th Academy Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- The 90th Academy Awards are coming up this Sunday.

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards talked to some of the nominees and shared his predictions:

Best Picture:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Director:

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Lead Actress:

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Lead Actor:

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Original Screenplay:

"Get Out"

Adapted Screenplay:

"Call Me by Your Name"

Animated Feature:

"Coco"

Documentary Feature:

"Last Men in Aleppo"

Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman"

Original Score:

"The Shape of Water

Original Song:

"Remember Me," Coco

Sound Editing:

"Dunkirk"

Sound Mixing:

"Baby Driver"

Makeup and Hairstyling:

"Darkest Hour"

Costume Design:

"Phantom Thread"

Cinematography:

"Dunkirk"

Production Design:

"The Shape of Water"

Film Editing:

"Dunkirk"

Visual Effects:

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

Documentary Short Subject:

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

Short Film, Live Action:

"DeKalb Elementary"

Short Film, Animated:

"Dear Basketball"

More resources: