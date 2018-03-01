Oscars 2018: WGN’s Dean Richards picks his favorites for the 90th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The 90th Academy Awards are coming up this Sunday.
WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards talked to some of the nominees and shared his predictions:
Best Picture:
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Director:
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Lead Actress:
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Lead Actor:
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Supporting Actress:
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Original Screenplay:
"Get Out"
Adapted Screenplay:
"Call Me by Your Name"
Animated Feature:
"Coco"
Documentary Feature:
"Last Men in Aleppo"
Foreign Language Film
"A Fantastic Woman"
Original Score:
"The Shape of Water
Original Song:
"Remember Me," Coco
Sound Editing:
"Dunkirk"
Sound Mixing:
"Baby Driver"
Makeup and Hairstyling:
"Darkest Hour"
Costume Design:
"Phantom Thread"
Cinematography:
"Dunkirk"
Production Design:
"The Shape of Water"
Film Editing:
"Dunkirk"
Visual Effects:
"War for the Planet of the Apes"
Documentary Short Subject:
"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"
Short Film, Live Action:
"DeKalb Elementary"
Short Film, Animated:
"Dear Basketball"
More resources: