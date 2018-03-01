Ohio boy who shot himself planned attack on school, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A seventh-grader who shot and killed himself inside an Ohio middle school restroom last week was planning to shoot others at the school before changing his mind at the last second, a police chief said Thursday.

The boy, 13-year-old Keith Simons, came out of the bathroom holding a semi-automatic rifle just before classes began and then abruptly went back inside and shot himself in the head, according to WJW in Cleveland and Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink.

Police don't know why Simons didn't carry out the attack and probably never will, the police chief said.