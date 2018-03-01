Mike McGraw discusses the Bulls as the season winds down on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you're rooting for the Bulls to lose, then you're pretty happy right now.

Since the team decided to bench some of the veterans like Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez in favor of guys like Cristiano Felicio, David Nwaba, and Cameron Payne, the team has yet to win. Dating back to before the All-Star Break, the Bulls have dropped five consecutive games.

Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald has watched this latest stretch of the team during the first year of major rebuilding and he joined Sports Feed Thursday to discuss the group with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch Mike's discussion on the Bulls along with Loyola basketball, which he also covered this week, in the video above or below.