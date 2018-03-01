Midday Fix: Tony Dovolani Foundation

Tony Dovolani, professional ballroom dancer, former Dancing with the Stars professional

Jesse DeSoto, professional ballroom dancer, owner, Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Long Grove

Events:

Former Dancing With The Stars Champion Tony Dovolani is in town to teach a day of ballroom dance lessons at the local Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Long Grove. Lessons are open to the public, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Tony Dovolani Foundation and its mission to raise funds to support families that are facing challenges, including financial strains that come with raising a child with special needs.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Long Grove

342 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047

(847) 634-1100

www.Fredastaire.com/Chicago-north

fredastaire.com/chicago-north/events

Tony Dovolani’s Lesson Schedule – today – March 1:

Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Long Grove

(342 Old McHenry Rd., Long Grove)

2 PM – 6 PM – Private Lessons (call to schedule)

7:15 PM Class for current Fred Astaire Dance Studio Members

8:00 PM Class for General Public

8:45 PM Meet and Greet with Tony Dovolani