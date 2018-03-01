Midday Fix: The educate & participate Illinois voter initiative

Steve Cochran, Morning Show host on WGN Radio
Event:
2018 Illinois Primary All-Star Media Panel
Lincoln Forum has brought together four of Chicago’s all-star columnists for a panel discussion and an audience Q&A session about the upcoming Illinois Primary. Bring your questions!
This influential panel will be moderated by WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley and includes:
- John Kass, Chicago Tribune Columnist
- Kristen McQueary, Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member and Columnist
- Mary Mitchell, Sun-Times Columnist
- Eric Zorn, Chicago Tribune Columnist
Your ticket includes beer/wine and light appetizers.
Date and Time:
3/07/2018, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
Event Address:
Chicago Athletic Association hotel, Madison Ballroom
12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603