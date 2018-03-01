Midday Fix: The educate & participate Illinois voter initiative

Steve Cochran, Morning Show host on WGN Radio

Pat Brady, founder Next Generation Strategies, former head of the Illinois Republican Party, member RNC

Eric Adelstein, founder AL Media and named Crain’s Chicago Business “20 Most Powerful Political Insiders”

www.wgnradio.com

www.Ballotpedia.org

Event:

https://lincolnforum.org/

2018 Illinois Primary All-Star Media Panel

Lincoln Forum has brought together four of Chicago’s all-star columnists for a panel discussion and an audience Q&A session about the upcoming Illinois Primary. Bring your questions!

This influential panel will be moderated by WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley and includes:

John Kass, Chicago Tribune Columnist

Kristen McQueary, Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member and Columnist

Mary Mitchell, Sun-Times Columnist

Eric Zorn, Chicago Tribune Columnist

Your ticket includes beer/wine and light appetizers.

Date and Time:

3/07/2018, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM

Event Address:

Chicago Athletic Association hotel, Madison Ballroom

12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603