Lunchbreak: Bacon and egg ramen

The tenth edition of Baconfest Chicago will be held on April 6 & 7, 2018 at the UIC Forum at 725 West Roosevelt in Chicago.
Recipe:
One Pot Easy Bacon and Egg Ramen
Yield: 6 portions
Portion Size: 3 quarts of Stock, 1.5 cups base, 24 oz ramen noodles
Garnish: 6 soft boiled eggs, cilantro, radish, kimchi, and sprouts
Ingredients:
|INGREDIENT
|AMOUNT
|Smoked Bacon
|½ pound
|Sesame Oil
|2Tbsp.
|Ginger, minced
|1/2 cups
|Green Onions, chopped
|1 cup
|Garlic, Roasted
|1 cup
|Gochujang
|1 cup
|Miso, red
|1 cup
|Tamari
|1/2 cup
|Mushrooms
|1/2 cup
|Kale
|1/2 cup
|Bacon Dashi or Stock
|3 quarts
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat sauce pan over medium high heat. Add sesame oil and bacon, render until chewy. Add and sauté ginger, green onions until fragrant, about 20 seconds.
- Add in garlic, gochujang and miso and sauté for 30 more seconds. Deglaze with tamari. Add mushrooms and kale.
- Stir in 3 quarts of stock and bring to a boil
- Cook noodles in the pot until tender. Split into 6 serving bowls. Place a soft boiled egg in each bowl. Lay a platter of garnish out for everyone to personalize their dish!
Bacon Dashi
Yield: 1 gal.
Ingredients:
|INGREDIENT
|AMOUNT
|Roasted Bacon
|1/2 pound
|Dried Shitake Mushrooms
|2 Tbsp.
|Ginger, rough chopped
|1/4 cup
|Kombu
|Large planks, wood grilled
|2 Tbsp.
|Scallions
|Wood grilled
|1/4 cup
|White Onions
|Roasted
|1/2 lb.
|Carrot
|Roasted
|1/4 lb.
|Celery
|Roasted
|1/4 lb.
|Water
|1 gal.
Method of Preparation:
- Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil.
- Reduce to a simmer and simmer for 1 hour
- Strain and pour over Ramen Base.