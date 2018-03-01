Lunchbreak: Bacon and egg ramen

Guy W. Meikle, Executive Chef and President – Heritage Restaurant and Caviar Bar



Heritage Restaurant and Caviar Bar

2700 West Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

Restaurant: 773.661.9577

www.heritage-chicago.com

Event:

The tenth edition of Baconfest Chicago will be held on April 6 & 7, 2018 at the UIC Forum at 725 West Roosevelt in Chicago. For their ten year anniversary, Baconfest Chicago is offering new tickets levels for bacon lovers on any budget. Tickets start at $60, plus fees, and are on sale now at https://baconfestchicago.com/ticket/.

https://baconfestchicago.com/

Recipe:

One Pot Easy Bacon and Egg Ramen

Yield: 6 portions

Portion Size: 3 quarts of Stock, 1.5 cups base, 24 oz ramen noodles

Garnish: 6 soft boiled eggs, cilantro, radish, kimchi, and sprouts

Ingredients:

INGREDIENT AMOUNT Smoked Bacon ½ pound Sesame Oil 2Tbsp. Ginger, minced 1/2 cups Green Onions, chopped 1 cup Garlic, Roasted 1 cup Gochujang 1 cup Miso, red 1 cup Tamari 1/2 cup Mushrooms 1/2 cup Kale 1/2 cup Bacon Dashi or Stock 3 quarts

Method of Preparation:

Preheat sauce pan over medium high heat. Add sesame oil and bacon, render until chewy. Add and sauté ginger, green onions until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Add in garlic, gochujang and miso and sauté for 30 more seconds. Deglaze with tamari. Add mushrooms and kale. Stir in 3 quarts of stock and bring to a boil Cook noodles in the pot until tender. Split into 6 serving bowls. Place a soft boiled egg in each bowl. Lay a platter of garnish out for everyone to personalize their dish!

Bacon Dashi

Yield: 1 gal.

Ingredients:

INGREDIENT AMOUNT Roasted Bacon 1/2 pound Dried Shitake Mushrooms 2 Tbsp. Ginger, rough chopped 1/4 cup Kombu Large planks, wood grilled 2 Tbsp. Scallions Wood grilled 1/4 cup White Onions Roasted 1/2 lb. Carrot Roasted 1/4 lb. Celery Roasted 1/4 lb. Water 1 gal.

Method of Preparation:

Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and simmer for 1 hour Strain and pour over Ramen Base.



