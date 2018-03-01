Just rain here, but massive storm out east

The low pressure system that generated on average about a half to three-quarter-inch rainfall here Wednesday night intensified as it moved east Thursday with rain changing over to wet snow and accumulating up to 6-inches in Detroit, Michigan and nearly a foot of snow forecast for the Cleveland, Ohio area Thursday night. Heavy snow is expected Friday across New York and northern Pennsylvania with heavy rains farther east as the center of low pressure moves off the Long Island coast and intensifies. Northeast winds gusting to 80 mph will pound Cape Cod.

The mammoth Nor’easter will move out to sea, while high pressure will dominate Chicago-area weather through the weekend. Our next chance at rain looks to be Monday with colder air filtering into northern Illinois, forcing a changeover to wet snow showers Monday night and Tuesday.