Heaviest rains along and north of the I-88/290 corridor this morning

CHICAGO — A band of eastward-moving heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms triggered by low pressure in central Illinois will move east along and north of the I-88 and I-290 corridor this Thursday morning. As the center of low pressure tracks east into central Indiana, the rain will gradually end here from west to east later this morning/early this afternoon, moving across Lake Michigan into Lower Michigan , possibly changing over to or mixed with wet snow in our northernmost sections closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin state line where roads could become slushy in spots.

Rainfall totals of an inch or more may occur in the aforementioned area, leading to a secondary rise or prolonging flooding on rivers and streams. With gusty northeast winds and high water levels on Lake Michigan, there could be increased wave action and possible minor lakeshore flooding today. Scattered lighter showers will also gradually end from the west along and south of Interstate-80 later this morning/early afternoon.

Latest Metro-area weather radar mosaic…