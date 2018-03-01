× Cubs announce 2018 pitching rotation ahead of Yu Darvish’s Spring Training debut

MESA, Ariz. – When the season came to an end in the National League Division Series last October, some wondered what the team’s starting rotation might look like a couple of months later.

Three guys were locked in with two spots very much up in the air. Free agency took care of those questions, but in what order would they be most effective?

Joe Maddon and the Cubs gave fans an idea on Wednesday, ahead of the most anticipated Spring Training debut to date.

Already with Jon Lester slated as the Opening Day starter on Tuesday, the Cubs set the rest of the order for at least the start of the season.

Kyle Hendricks, who pitched two innings against the Athletics on Wednesday in his Spring debut, will be the second starter in the rotation. Newly acquired right-hander Yu Darvish gets the third spot with Jose Quintana going fourth and Tyler Chatwood fifth.

Not bad for a team looking for a unpresidented fourth-straight playoff appearance, third-straight NL Central Division title and their second World Series crown in three years. Lester and Hendricks are a season removed from being Cy Young finalists, Darvish is a four-time All-Star while Quintana was in the Mid-Summer Classic in 2016.

Hopes are high for Chatwood despite an 8-15 season with a 4.69 ERA, considering that he won’t have to pitch nearly as often in hitter-friendly Coors Field as he did when he was with the Rockies. In 16 road starts last season, Chatwood’s ERA was a much more respectable 3.49.

The focus will be on starter No. 3 on Thursday as Darvish takes the mound for the first time in a Cubs uniform in a game. He’ll go about two innings at the most against Colorado at Sloan Park, his first time on the mound since a sub-par performance for the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros.

It’s the first of what the Cubs hope will be many for Darvish in 2018 and years to come, sitting in the middle of a rotation that’s generating buzz a month before the opener.