Fatal crash involving 3 semis, 4 cars blocks Eisenhower lanes at St. Charles Road

ELMHURST, Ill. — At least one person is dead following a fiery crash on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway at St. Charles Road on Thursday afternoon.

Three tractor trailers and four cars were involved, according to Illinois State Police. All inbound and outbound lanes were closed for several hours Thursday as authorities investigated and crews cleared firefighting foam from the interstate.

Police said inbound traffic on the Eisenhower was being diverted at North Avenue.

By 4 p.m., outbound lanes had reopened; inbound lanes remained closed.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

#UPDATE (I-290): #Skycam9 confirms that BOTH DIRECTIONS are CLOSED near St. Charles Rd, due to a confirmed fatal crash that happened IB before 2pm. pic.twitter.com/BuEm1JnVOi — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 1, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.