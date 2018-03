× CPD February crime stats: Shootings down 26%, murders down 22%

CHICAGO — Chicago police released new crime numbers overnight, showing more success in the fight against gun violence last month.

The police department says there were 26 percent fewer shootings than last February, and 22 percent fewer murders.

CPD credits improved crime-fighting technology, and better community policing.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel plans to announce an expansion of those tools today.