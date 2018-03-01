CPD expands strategic nerve centers on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CPD is adding another strategic nerve center on the city's South Side.

A smart policing technology center is being unveiled at the 5th police district.

The center uses data, crime cameras and a gunshot detection system to help police predict crime before it occurs.

It's part of the departments strategy to cut violent crime in the city.

Police superintendent Eddie Johnson told WGN during an interview he believes the strategy is working.

Johnson and Deputy Chief Dwayne Betts joined WGN Morning News for an interview Thursday morning.

