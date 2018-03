× Chicago area current river stages/trends and flood forecasts

While most Chicago-area rivers were continuing a slow fall this Thursday morning, overnight a few locations received an inch of water, while most recorded rainfall in the half-inch to three-quarter-inch range. This new rainfall will cause some flooding to be prolonged and create a new rise on other rivers.

Several area rivers still remain in flood, with Major flooding continuing on the Kankakee River near Dunns Bridge and Kouts and RECORD flooding near Shelby. Rivers outlined in light-green on the highlighted map are in flood.

Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…