× California sees spike in children accidentally eating marijuana

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Doctors in California are seeing an increase in children rushed to the emergency room for accidentally eating marijuana.

They’re warning parents to take extra precautions since recreational pot use became legal in that state in January.

Symptoms include feeling difficulty breathing, sleepiness, confusion, vomiting or trouble walking.

Doctors say although some young patients can experience severe symptoms, ingesting pot isn’t deadly.

Most patients are treated with fluids and a few hours of observation.

Marijuana dispensaries distribute product in childproof bags, according to state law.

But ultimately, it’s the parent’s responsibility to make sure the products are locked away.

Recreational pot has been legal in California for only a few weeks, but medical marijuana has been legal in the state for more than two decades.

California is the sixth state to introduce the sale of recreational marijuana, after Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Nevada.

Massachusetts and potentially Maine are expected to begin sales this year.

Here in Illinois, state lawmakers are considering a bill to legalize recreational marijuana use.