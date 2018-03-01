× Body found in Hawaiian river may be that of Chicago-area nurse

HILO, Hawaii — A body, recovered from a river in Hawaii, may be that of a traveling nurse from the Chicago-area who vanished two weeks ago.

Kelly Mrowinski attended high school in Schaumburg. She was last seen Jan. 26.

Mrowinski and a companion were hiking along the Wailuku River in the town of Hilo, when they were swept into the water. Her companion made it to shore.

Police suspended their search for Mrowinski in early February. The body was discovered over the weekend.

Police say the body appeared to be that of a woman, but the remains were too badly decomposed to make any identification.