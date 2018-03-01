× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ San Jose

* The Blackhawks fell to the Blue Jackets, 3-2, in Columbus on Saturday. Since January 10, Chicago is averaging 2.1 goals per game, by far the lowest in the league.

* The Sharks beat the Oilers, 5-2, at home on Tuesday, despite going 0-for-3 on the power play. They’ve now gone 10 consecutive games without a power-play goal, their longest streak in franchise history, going 0-for-23 in those games.

* The Blackhawks came out on top, 3-1, when these teams met on February 23 in Chicago. The Sharks are 8-3-0 against Chicago in their last 11 home games, converting on 22.7 percent of their power plays (10-for-44).

* Patrick Kane was tied with Jonathan Toews for the team point lead in February with eight. Kane is one of three NHL players to have at least a share of his team’s point lead every month this season, joining Anze Kopitar and Connor McDavid.

* Evander Kane had a pair of assists in his debut with the Sharks, becoming just the fifth Shark to record multiple points in his debut with the team after January, joining Ben Smith, Raffi Torres, Vincent Damphousse, and Darren Turcotte.

* Both teams were among the least penalized in the league in February – San Jose averaged 5:17 in penalty minutes, second fewest in the league (Toronto, 4:43), while Chicago averaged 6:37, fifth fewest.