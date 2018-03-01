Around Town shows us the unique performance of Southern Gothic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s 1961. Ashford, Georgia. Tom Collins is the drink of choice. Dean Martin’s on the radio. Everyone’s driving a Cadillac, and Suzanne Wellington is about to turn 40. Four couples gather to celebrate the big day — old college buddies who’ve known one another for decades. But even best friends keep secrets, and over the course of this evening's party, a few of those are bound to be revealed... from a political scandal, to a hidden pregnancy; a secret love affair, and a business' corruption.

Come, explore, and be a fly on the wall for all the juicy drama. "Mad Men" meets "Desperate Housewives" in this one-of-kind, voyeuristic theater.

Windy City Playhouse:

3014 W. Irving Park Rd.

Chicago, IL 60618

windycityplayhouse.com