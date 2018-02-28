× Woman dead after apartment fire on Southeast Side

CHICAGO — One woman is dead after a fire at her apartment building in the city’s Southeast Side.

A fire broke out at a three-story apartment building at 76th Street and Essex Street Wednesday evening.

The woman was found on the third floor of the building unit. Firefighters said she had already died by the time they arrived.

Officials said smoke detectors were working.

Investigators said they’re looking into whether the use of oxygen in the apartment may have contributed to the cause of the fire.