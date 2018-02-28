Vote today on closing 4 CPS schools on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago school board will vote Wednesday on whether to close four high schools on the city's South Side.

The plan proposed by Chicago Public Schools would close Harper High School, Hope High School, Robeson High School and Team Englewood High School in the Englewood neighborhood.

A new, modern school would replace them where Robeson is currently located.

CPS says enrollment at the four schools is too low to ensure a quality education.

Community activists are calling for an investigation and claim the school board is being pressured by a contractor and residents in the suburbs.