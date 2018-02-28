Indiana trooper, good Samaritans save kayaker swept into culvert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. -- A state trooper acted quickly to save a kayaker who was trapped by fast moving flood waters.

Trooper Kaitlyn Greene was flagged down by the man's wife on Tuesday near Orchard Road and County Road 400N in Spencer County.

The couple was kayaking in a flooded field when the husband's kayak was swept into a culvert.

He was just able to hang on and avoid being swept underwater.

Trooper Greene and two other people helped secure the man with a rope and drag him to safety.

Greene knew exactly what to do because she's also an underwater search and rescue diver.

The man was taken to the hospital and later released.