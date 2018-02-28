Spice Girls may perform at the royal wedding

Tell us what you want, what you really, really want, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Spice Girls member Mel B appeared on the daytime talk show “The Real” Tuesday and sparked speculation that the group would be performing at the upcoming royal wedding in May.

The hubbub began when co-host Loni Love asked Mel B if she knew anyone who would be attending.

“I’m going,” Mel B said quietly.

The audience cheered as the co-hosts of the show exclaimed at the news.

Things got really hectic when Love asked if the Spice Girls would be performing.

“I swear I’m just like…” Mel B started, before Love jumped in and said, “Yes, they are performing! Yes!”

“I need to go,” Mel B said after throwing into the air the papers she was holding. “You’re going to get me fired! I’m going to be fired!”

She then tried to backtrack.

“Let’s not talk about it anymore,” Scary Spice said. “Let’s pretend that I never said that.”

Fans were already buzzing about the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion after a group photo was published of the members having lunch together at Geri Halliwell Horner’s house recently.

Mel B told the women of “The Real” it was the first time in years that all five members had been together.

She said their former manager, Simon Fuller, also joined them.

The picture wasn’t even supposed to go public, Mel B said.

“First of all, none of us were meant to post that picture,” she said. “We all just took pictures, you know like, candidly. So when I saw Victoria post the picture, I was like, ‘Noooo!’ I didn’t get the lighting right, my makeup wasn’t on.”