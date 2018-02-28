Pitchfork Music Festival releases 2018 lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The line-up for the 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival has been announced.

The three-day festival runs Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22 in Chicago's Union Park.

The headliners include Raphael Saadiq, Tame Impala, DRAM. Some other announced performers are Lucy Dacus, This Is Not This Heat and Kelly Lee Owens.

More will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now for $75 a day or $175 for a three-day pass.

For more information, go to: www.pitchfork.com