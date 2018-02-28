Mr. T explains his new love for curling and the U.S. Men’s Curling Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#CurlingisCoolFool -- that's what Mr. T discovered during the recent Winter Olympics.

The actor/athlete even gave the U.S. Men's Curling Team some extra motivation before taking on Sweden. And the team brought home the gold!

Guess who just phoned our guys to say good luck tonight?? The one and only @MrT himself. Can’t thank T enough for calling and hopping on board the #TeamShuster and @usacurl train!! #TeamUSA #curlingiscoolfool #TeamT pic.twitter.com/qN3MNMsybN — Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 24, 2018

So why does Mr. T love curling? He stopped by WGN Morning News Wednesday, and we asked him about it. He said he'd never watched the sport until this year's Olympic Games.

"This is new! This is new! I was watching the Olympics, and then I tweeted out, I said, 'Hey I'm watching the Olympics and I'm watching stuff I never watched before, like curling.' Then I said, 'Curling fool, you got me!' And then they picked it up!" Mr. T said.

He continued: "I'm sort of embarrassed by everything with the curling, but I'm excited about it, I like it, because it looks so graceful when they do it right. They make it look so easy. And I say, 'hey I could do that!' because I play football, I box, and all that, so it's like an easy sport for me to do. I mean, it's not easy but it would be fun for me. It's not contact, ya know?"

Mr. T's continued to tweet about curling throughout the games, and his affection for the sport went viral. WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten says now Mr. T should JOIN the U.S. Men's Curling Team for the next Winter Olympics!

I predict PAIN for Sweden and victory for the USA! Yeah that’s what i’m talking about. We’re in it to win it fool! #curlingiscoolfool #TeamUSA — Mr. T (@MrT) February 24, 2018

I got so excited when @TeamShuster won the gold medal. I was tempted to bring my gold chains out of retirement. But, on second thought, I changed my mind because it’s their time to shine. So wear your gold medals with pride, and enjoy the fruits of your labor. #curlingiscoolfool — Mr. T (@MrT) February 26, 2018

Mr. T also talked about his charity work and even played Bozo's Grand Prize Game live on WGN. You can watch his full interview in the player above.