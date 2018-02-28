Midday Fix: Wedding registry must-haves

Emily DeSanto

Recipes:

Mini Fish Tacos

Wonton cups:

12 (3 1/4 by 3 1/4-inch square) wonton wrappers*

1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

Filling:

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3 tilapia fillets (about 8 ounces total), cut into 3/4-inch pieces

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 avocado, halved, pitted and flesh cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 mango, peeled and flesh cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3 green onions, finely chopped

3 cups coarsely chopped baby arugula

Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from about 2 limes)

Kosher salt

Wasabi Mayo:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

½ to 1 teaspoon wasabi paste

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

For the wonton cups: Put an oven rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Using a pastry brush, brush each side of the wonton wrappers with canola oil. Gently press the wonton wrappers into the bottom and sides of a 12-count muffin pan. Bake until lightly golden, about 6 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes. Gently lift the wonton cups out of the pan and cool completely, about 10 minutes.

For the filling: In a large, nonstick skillet, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Drizzle the tilapia fillets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Arrange the fish in a single layer in the pan and cook until the flesh is flaky and cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Set aside to cool slightly.

For the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the lime juice. Season with salt, to taste. Add the avocado, mango, green onions, and arugula. Toss until all the ingredients are coated.

For the creme wasabi mayo: In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, wasabi paste and salt until smooth.

To assemble the tacos: Put the wonton cups on a platter and divide the avocado mixture into the cups. Top each with 3 to 4 pieces of fish. Spoon about 1 to 2 teaspoons of the creme fraiche mixture on top of the fish and serve.

Salsa Corn Chowder

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion, chopped

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoons flour

2 cups Pace Picante Sauce (medium)

2 cups chicken broth

16 oz frozen corn, thawed

1 ½ cups milk

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1 small jar chopped pimentos

Directions

Melt butter in large pot, add chopped onions and cook until translucent. Add cumin and chili powder, stir until mixed well. Turn down heat to medium low and add in flour until blended in well. Add corn, chicken broth and Pace Picante. Stir and heat on low heat.

In the meantime, put room temperature cream cheese and milk in blender and mix until smooth and slightly frothy. Pour cream cheese and milk mixture into soup and mix immediately. Turn heat up to medium and simmer. Add in drained jar of chopped pimentos.