Massive 16-foot, 3,000-pound great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - A massive great white shark was caught off the coast of Hilton Head Island last week, WSAV reports.

Charter Captain Chip Michalove, who owns Outcast Sport Fishing, was working shorthanded when he made the incredible catch.

"At 4:30 in the morning, I got a text message from two of my crew members saying they were sick," he said. "So it was just me and one other guy and I was thinking, 'Maybe we should just postpone it to another day.'"

A 10-foot great white shark passed by the boat without being hooked and Michalove said he was just about to give up.

Then he hooked a 3,000-pound, 16-foot great white shark.

“A 3,000-pound animal is massive. People don’t realize just one wag of the tail can pool a 26-foot boat at that kind of clip,” he said.

Michalove had to call a nearby boat for backup. The team pulled the shark to the side of the boat, tagged it and set it free.

“She kind of knew, 'I’m the boss of the ocean and there’s nothing in this world I’m scared of,'” Michalove said, of the great white.