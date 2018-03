Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. -- Police found one man dead after entering home due to a fire on Wednesday.

Officials entered a house on the 200 block of Collett Lane in Flossmoor, Ill., and found a man dead on the lower level of the home.

It is unclear if the man died in the fire or if he was already dead.

Officials have not said if the fire is suspicious or what caused.