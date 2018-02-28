× Man arrested after barricade situation in Round Lake Park

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after a barricade situation in north suburban Round Lake Park.

Police were called to a trailer park late Wednesday night, where a man was barricaded inside a home, possibly armed with a gun and a grenade.

A woman said she was attacked and a 69-year old man was choked.

At around 3 a.m. Wednesday, authorities forced their way inside — but the suspect locked himself in a bathroom and started a fire.

They were able to get him out and put out the fire.

Charges are pending.