Man arrested after barricade situation in Round Lake Park
ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after a barricade situation in north suburban Round Lake Park.
Police were called to a trailer park late Wednesday night, where a man was barricaded inside a home, possibly armed with a gun and a grenade.
A woman said she was attacked and a 69-year old man was choked.
At around 3 a.m. Wednesday, authorities forced their way inside — but the suspect locked himself in a bathroom and started a fire.
They were able to get him out and put out the fire.
Charges are pending.
42.356966 -88.076747