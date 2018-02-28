Lunchbreak: Green Thai tofu stir-fry

Daniel Sikorski, Chef and Owner, The Eating Well restaurant

The Eating Well

4848 Butterfield Road

Hillside, Illinois 60162

eatingwellonline.com

Event:

The Eating Well will participate in this year’s Good Food Festival – Saturday, March 24th at UIC Forum – 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Recipes:

Green Roasted Tofu:

1 lb. Tofu – Drained and dried with paper towels-Diced large in 36 pieces.

1 chopped Jalapeno

2 tbsp chopped Onion

1 tbsp Fresh Ginger, minced

2 tbsp Ground Coriander

1 t sea salt

¼ t Black Pepper

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup rough chopped cilantro leaves

8-10 fresh basil leaves

1 garlic clove

Preheat oven to 350. Puree all ingredients except the tofu with a hand blender until you have a pesto like consistency. Pour sauce over diced tofu and gentle mix with your hands until evenly coated. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and spray with nonstick spray. Place tofu onto pan, discarding any excess sauce. Make sure the tofu is spread out over the entire pan and not crowded. Roast in oven for 28-30 mins.

Green Tofu Sauce:

13.5 oz Coconut Milk

1 small jalapeno. chopped

½ cup onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves

1/2 stalk lemon grass. chopped

1 tbsp chopped Ginger

1 cup. Reduced Vegetable Stock

3 Tbsp. Olive Oil

Salt & pepper to taste

1.) Heat a large stainless steel pot with olive oil and saute onions, ginger, garlic, jalapeno and lemongrass.

2.) Add vegetable stock

3.) Simmer for 10 minutes.

4.) Add coconut milk.

5.) Simmer on low and reduce slightly.

6.) Add cilantro and basil and puree with hand blender. Cool until ready for use.

Green Tofu Execution and Assembly:

1.) Heat large stainless saute pan with Coconut Oil.

2.) Add 8 pieces of roasted tofu.

3.) Add ¼ cup organic frozen peas.

4.) Add ¼ cup frozen organic corn.

5.) Add 3-4 pieces of marinated roasted red peppers.

6.) Add 3-4 pieces of roasted yellow peppers.

7.) Add 6-8 mini pieces of organic broccoli florets.

8.) Add ½ cup green tofu sauce.

9.) Saute with EVOO and simmer and serve over steamed Rice.