Late winter-like weather returns Thursday

Wednesday we experienced better than a 25-degree range in temperatures across the Chicago area, as a “pneumonia” cold front moved south out of Wisconsin across the Chicago area. Temperatures dropped some 20 to 25-degrees in a couple hours, as the cold front passed a given location close to the lakefront and winds shifted northeast off the cold waters of Lake Michigan. At 3PM readings ranged from the middle 30s at Northerly Island to the lower 60s well inland including West Chicago, Morris and Romeoville.

So for a couple days we soaked-in the late-April temperatures, and Thursday we’re back in early March with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight rain will change over to wet snow Thursday morning, with even an inch or two accumulation possible in spots, before the snow ends from the west during the afternoon. The additional rains will prolong river flooding, so that remains a concern, especially along portions of the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana.